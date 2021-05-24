Police introduce ‘Green Lane’ for emergency traffic in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has introduced the “Green Lane/Corridor” system on several roads so that people associated with the health department, doctors, paramedical staff, and patients do not have to wait while crossing police checkpoints meant to enforce the Corona curfew.

Recently, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, mooted this idea in a meeting with his subordinates and asked it to be implemented on the ground. Subsequently, police teams deployed on the Baramulla-Srinagar road and other roads installed sign boards and banners through which the police teams declared one side of the road as Green Lane/Corridor to allow people travelling for health related work or emergency through.

The police teams were given instructions to not check health services vehicles, vehicles carrying medicines, ambulances, vehicles with doctors on board, vehicles with patients, and other emergency vehicles, so that they could reach their destination/hospitals in short time. Police teams were asked to only check the identity cards of people, and if they were associated with any hospital or were patients, they were to be allowed to use the green lane.

Before these instructions were given, police teams deployed at different nakas were inspecting vehicles, documents of vehicles, licences of drivers, identity cards and other credentials.

People at large have appreciated this move of the district police. Tey have also appealed to the authorities to start road widening at narrow roads so that one side of the road could be used as a Green Corridor.

Locals said that the Baramulla to Srinagar road is a single-lane road till Narbal, from where it is four-lane till Srinagar. They appealed to authorities to widen the road for emergencies.

