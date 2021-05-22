Mayhem in May: 50k new cases in Kashmir, 399 deaths

Anantnag: At an average of 2,509 new cases per day, Kashmir has witnessed over 50k cases of Covid so far in the month of May, which is a massive 31 percent of the overall cases reported thus far in the ten districts of Kashmir valley.

An average 20 people have died every day since May 1 in Kashmir. The 399 deaths in the month of May are 22 percent of the total death toll in the valley, which stood at 1,810 as on May 20.

According to official figures, total cases in Kashmir valley since March last year are 1,59,347, of which 1,27,899 people have recovered (at a recovery rate of around 80 percent) while 1,810 of the patients have died. The active cases are presently at 10,467.

“May has been especially ruthless vis-à-vis the number of cases as well as the deaths. We have witnessed 50,187 cases since May 1 in Kashmir valley,” an official, privy to the records, told Kashmir Reader. “Which is around 31 percent of the total cases reported thus far,” he added.

Also, he said, 399 people have died in these 20 days. “The number of deaths and the fact that the recovery rate has also gone down by a notch (from 81 percent on May 1 to 80 percent on May 20) is also a worrying trend,” the official said.

The major chunk of these cases and deaths has come in only three districts – Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla. These three have a cumulative 28k plus new cases in the month of May while 229 people have died in these three districts.

“Srinagar has recorded 16,108 cases and 169 deaths in the 20 days of May. Surprisingly, Baramulla and Budgam districts have also contributed majorly to the figures, Baramulla with 5,788 cases and 31 deaths and Budgam with 6,744 cases and 29 deaths,” the official said.

The figures translate to 57 percent of deaths and an equal percentage of overall cases being reported from these three districts since May 1. Pulwama district in south Kashmir is also facing the severity of the virus, more so in the number of deaths. 46 people have died in the south Kashmir district since May 1, while over 4k new cases have been reported. Anantnag district, also in south Kashmir, has reported over 5k cases while 32 people have died.

“The only district that is providing a little respite is Shopian. In this south Kashmir district, only 1,685 cases have been reported in the month of May so far, way below any other district in Kashmir valley. Also, only 7 deaths have been reported from the district this month,” the official said.

