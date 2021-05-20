337 teams formed for effective monitoring of COVID +ve persons in Bandipora

Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad on Tuesday said that the district administration has started Joint teams at village level that will help in decentralization of COVID19 management at village level besides providing better supervision at ground level.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the COVID mitigation efforts by the village level teams.

It was given out that 337 joint teams have been constituted at village level to augment the corona mitigation efforts besides joint teams of BLOs, supervisors, medical officers, Ashas, ANWs for medical blocks for effective monitoring of Home Isolated COVID-positive persons.

Dr Owais said the teams shall mobilize the people for Vaccination, Sampling and facilitating the registration on COWIN APP besides affixing Home Isolation Posters on the Houses of COVID-19 Positive Home Isolated Persons and ensuring the SOPs are followed by them in letter and spirit.

He said the teams report any violation by positive persons under Home Isolation to the nearest Police Station & District Control Room for further necessary action and also trace and track the untraceable positive persons.

Dr Owais said the teams visit door to door for Random Medical Check-Up of Home Isolated persons and also generate awareness among the masses on adopting COVID Appropriate Behavior viz. using masks, sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner urged the audience to educate themselves about the role and responsibility while performing their duties so that they shall be able to perform their duties effectively.

He said besides mobilizing the local population for vaccination, the BLOs shall also monitor home isolation of covid patients and suspects for effective implementation of SOPs.

The other issues which were discussed in the meeting include identification of Covid-19 vaccination sites, deployment of staff, holding of vaccination sessions on daily basis, uploading of beneficiaries on CoWin App, inter-sectoral coordination, and utilization of local influencer, besides involvement of PRIs in the vaccination drive.

The DDC stressed upon the concerned officers to ensure better coordination for smooth implementation of the Covid vaccination programme and follow the SOPs of Covid-19 strictly.

