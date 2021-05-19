DC Pulwama urges people to follow SOPs

Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner Pulwama , Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, on Tuesday asked residents to adhere to SOP’s and follow precautions religiously for next 10 days to stabilize the district.
In a press conference here at Pulwama, Chaudhary said that the residents observed the lockdown honestly that decreased positive cases and death rate.
” We have around 2800 cases of COVID-19 in the district, for past four days positivity and death rate showed a decline, contact tracing is around10 percent,
we need to follow precautions so that we return to normal,” he said, adding that next 10 days are very crucial.
” If we continue following SOPs and precautions, avoid venturing out without need, We will be able to stabilize Pulwama,” he said, adding that
the motive for imposing a lockdown is to save people’s lives and not to seal shops or levy fines on violators.
He informed that the administration has enhanced infrastructure with better healthcare facilities in the district to save the lives of people.
