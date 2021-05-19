11 shops sealed, 24 vehicles seized for lockdown violations in Pampore

Pulwama: Eleven shops were sealed and two dozen vehicles and two-wheelers seized in Pampore Tehsil area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district for defying the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in Saffron town Pampore, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsil administration Pampore led by Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din and SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad acted against violators in Pampore and Khrew areas.

Eleven shops were sealed in Pampore Tehsil for violating COVID-19 norms.

The shops were sealed in Khrew, Shar Shali, Ladhoo and Wuyan areas

during a visit by Tehsildar Pampore.The violators were warned of stern action for non compliance of the government guidelines regarding Covid control measures.

Tehsildar Pampore told Kashmir Reader that these shopkeepers had opened their businesses despite the restrictions in Pampore, Ladhoo, Shar Shali, Khrew and Wuyan area.

Besides, a fine of Rs 4,000 was realised from shopkeepers and many persons.Two dozen vehicles and two-wheelers which were plying on the roads without permission were seized for violating restrictions in Pampore.

SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 “those who violate the restrictions will be dealt with strictly,” he said.

Strict action was also taken against private vehicles and two-wheelers found moving around without permission.

During the drive, a fine of Rs. 2,500 was realized from the persons found without masks. The people were urged to adhere to all SOPs, guidelines envisaged to curb Covid-19 pandemic spread.

