COVID-19:India logs 3.62 lakh new cases, 4,120 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested up to May 12 with 18,64,594 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 4,120 new fatalities include 816 from Maharashtra, 516 from Karnataka, 326 from Uttar Pradesh, 300 from Delhi, 293 from Tamil Nadu, 193 from Punjab, 165 from Haryana, 164 from Rajasthan, 153 from Chhattisgarh, 135 from West Bengal, 109 from Uttarakhand and 102 from Gujarat.

A total of 2,58,317 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 78,007 from Maharashtra, 20,368 from Karnataka, 20,310 from Delhi, 16,471 from Tamil Nadu, 16,369 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,728 from West Bengal, 11,111 from Punjab and 11,094, from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print