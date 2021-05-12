65 more succumb to Covid, 4352 fresh cases

Kashmir reports 2644 cases, 1708 in Jammu

Srinagar: Sixty-five people died of Covid while 4352 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to officials, 41 deaths were reported in Jammu and 24 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 8 and 28 deaths. Of the rest, six each deaths were reported in Anantnag, Udhampur three each in Kathua and Samba, two each in Budgam, Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal and one each in Baramulla, Kulgam and Rajouri.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2644 from Kashmir Division and 1708 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 846 and 602.

The bulletin said that 3537 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1275 from Jammu Division and 2262 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,0701 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 846 new cases and currently has 1,1005 active cases, with 981 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 361 new cases and currently has 3968 active cases, with 280 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 322 new cases and currently has 3770 active cases, with 200 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 282 new cases and currently has 2340 active cases, with 188 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 171 new cases and currently has 1635 active cases, with 249 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 198 new cases and has 3818 active cases, with 145 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 85 new cases and has 793 active cases, with 53 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 52 new cases and has 957 active cases with 69 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 269 new cases and has 3251 active cases with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 58 new cases and currently has 1123 active cases with 62 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 602 new cases, Udhampur 156 , Rajouri 208, Doda 81, Kathua 251, Kishtwar 52, Samba 101, Poonch 87, Ramban 67 and Reasi 103.

