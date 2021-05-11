CUK to organise motivational lectures, online quiz competition for students

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Tuesday said the university will organise motivational lectures and weeklong online extracurricular activities including online quiz and debate competitions for the students to de-stress them.

“Covid-19 pandemic has caused lot of anxiety and stress among the students who have been confined to their homes and in order to de-stress them, the university will organise series of lectures on mental health wherein the experts would provide ways and means to counter the stress,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said while interacting with the faculty members during series of meetings, organised after May 3, 2020, to take stock of the ongoing teaching-learning process, through the online mode. He expressed satisfaction over the teaching-learning methods adopted by the faculty members and said the varsity would make every possible effort to complete the syllabi of the students. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir asked the faculty members to remain in constant touch with the students and asked them to act as their mentors.

Pertinent to mention that Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, earlier held a series of online meetings with the Class Representatives (CRs) of various departments and listened to the queries and concerns flagged by them

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the university is committed to provide quality education under all circumstances including in the online mode. He asked the students to provide feedback regarding the online teaching-learning process to the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) so that deficiencies, if any, would be redressed immediately.

Director, DIQA, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah asked the faculty members to utilize the services of the ITSS in order to provide uninterrupted online teaching to the students.

Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of departments attended the meeting.

Assistant Prof. School of Education, Dr. Muhammad Syed proposed the vote of thanks.

