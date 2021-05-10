11 arrested, Rs 88k penalty for Covid violations

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected on Sunday due to lockdown aimed at preventing spread of Covid in the Valley.

Roads were sealed with razor wires and barricades to prevent public movement in Srinagar and elsewhere. But essential services were allowed to ply on roads.

Police said they arrested 11 people and registered 10 cases for violating Covid guidelines and rules in the Valley. Also,

fine amounting to Rs ?88,050 was realised from 677 people violations.

“In view of the record surge in daily cases across the Kashmir Valley, Police also enhanced the efforts to implement the Covid-19 guidelines/SOPs/restrictions strictly throughout the valley,” said police in a handout.

It said 2 vehicles were also seized in Budgam for violating guidelines/restrictions and indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. “12 shopkeepers were also booked by police in Kulgam for violating Covid-19 norms,” police added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print