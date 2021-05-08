Five CRPF soldiers among 7 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: At least five CRPF personnel, a policeman and a civilian were injured in a grenade blast in Nawab Bazaar area of Srinagar on Friday.
Official sources said that unknown persons lobbed a grenade towards soldiers at NawaB Bazaar chowk at about 4:40 p.m in which seven persons were injured. The injured were immediately removed to hospital, they said.
Officials identified them as Hazik Ali (22) Diego son of Ali Mohammad of Chanapora, policeman Fayaz Ahmad of Police Station MR Gunj and 23 battalion CRPF’s Prem Saab (ASI), Hareesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Surender and GD Mudla Giri.
A police officer said that the area was immediately cordoned off to nab the attackers.