Full Court Reference held to condole demise of senior members of JK HC Bar Association Jammu

JAMMU: An online Full Court Reference was held here today to condole the demise of two senior members of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, namely Rashpal Singh Jamwal and Narinder Prakash Kotwal, Advocates, who left for heavenly abode recently.

Chief Justice and Judges of Jammu wing of the High Court, Advocate General, D.C.Raina, Chairman of the Presidium of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Surinder Singh, Additional Solicitor General of India at Jammu, members of Bar, officers of the High Court Registry, Judicial Officers and members of the bereaved families joined the Full Court Reference.

Chief Justice, in his reference speech, spoke about the tall stature of Rashpal Singh Jamwal and Narinder Prakash Kotwal and their commitment towards their professional duties. He recalled the wide respect and affection received by both of them from the members of Bar and all concerned with the profession of law. He also highlighted their devotion, zeal and readiness to work for welfare of Bar.

Advocate General and Chairman High Court Bar Association, Jammu, spoke about the life journey and achievements of the departed members of the Bar and remembered their excellence in professional commitments and their contribution to the cause of the profession. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Full Court Reference closed with standing of participants in silence for one minute in the memory of departed souls and the court work remained suspended for rest of the day.

