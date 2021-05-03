Minor girl killed in Kangan road accident

Kangan:- A fifteen year old girl was killed after hit by a Speedy car in Mamar village of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday afternoon.

An eyewitness told Kashmir Reader that a speedy Car bearing registration number JK01AB-3657 hit minor girl on Srinagar-leh Highway at Mamar Kangan resulting critically injuries to her . Soon after the incident, the minor girl was rushed to hospital where doctors brought her declared dead.

Reports said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the vehicle seized by Kangan police

Police in this regard have started the investigation.

