Humanity Lost! Parents abandon two-month old Covid-positive dead baby at Jammu hospital

Srinagar:In a shocking incident, a two-month-old baby, who tested positive for Covid-19 and died in Jammu hospital yesterday, was abandoned by none other than his own parents, who fled from the hospital without taking the body of their baby along.

News Agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), learnt from reliable sources in the Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital Jammu, that a two-month-old baby who was tested positive for Covid, succumbed Sunday morning at the hospital.

“His parents left the hospital without taking the body of their baby along,” a Hospital source said. “The hospital staff tried their best to catch the baby’s parents and persuade them to take the body of the baby along but all efforts failed.”

Medical Superintendent SMGS hospital Jammu Dr Dara Singh said that a two-month-old baby was admitted on Sunday morning at around 7 am.

“The baby was suffering from congenital heart disease and other problems and he died of cardiac arrest at around 8 PM,” he said. “Soon after cardiac arrest, RAT test was done which came positive after which we asked his parents to undergo Covid test as well, but instead of going for testing, they ran away.”

He said that they continuously called them but baby’s parents aren’t receiving repeated calls from the hospital. “We have kept the body of the baby in the hospital mortuary,” Dar Singh said.

Official sources said that if the baby’s parents won’t come to take the baby, the hospital authorities will cremate the baby under proper Covid SoPs.

Pertinently, this is the first kind of incident in Jammu and Kashmir since the Covid pandemic started, which has left the humanity shaken—(KNO)

