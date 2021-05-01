Zero accountability even after two lakh dead: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government on Friday, saying over two lakh people have died in the country during the second wave of COVID-19 and still there is zero accountability.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi offered his condolences to all those who have lost their dear ones due to lack of treatment and said prayers and sympathies from every state of the country are with them.
“Over two lakh dead in the fourth week of the second wave of COVID. Zero accountability. The system has made us ‘atmanirbhar’,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. PTI
