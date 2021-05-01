Ladakh adds 103 COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Leh:) Ladakh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,969 with 103 fresh cases while the death toll mounted to 143 as three more people succumbed to the disease, officials said on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the union territory, however, dropped to 1,450 from 1,597 on Friday as 247 more patients were discharged, the officials said quoting a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services.

Of the new cases, 80 were reported from Leh and 16 from Kargil, they said.

All the three new COVID deaths took place in Leh, taking the district’s toll to 99. So far, Kargil has reported 44 deaths.

Of the 1,450 active cases, 1,328 patients are undergoing treatment in Leh and 122 in Kargil, the officials said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority of Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve warned that action will be taken against people providing false quarantine address and travel history on their arrival in the town under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Action will also be taken against people found violating COVID regulations and SOPs, he said in an official order.

The order, which has come into force on April 30, was issued following the opening of the 434-km Srinagar-Kargil-Leh national highway.

