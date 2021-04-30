J&K sees record 3474 Covid cases, 26 casualties

Srinagar worst affected district with 1017 fresh cases

Srinagar: Twenty-six people died on a day when 3474 Covid cases, the highest ever count so far was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Six deaths were reported in Jammu, three in Srinagar and Samba, two each from Pulwama, Ganderbal, Udhampur and Kathua and one each in Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Ramban.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2450 from Kashmir Division and 1024 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1017 and 489.

The bulletin said that 1617 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 710 from Jammu Division and 907 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,6144 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1017 new cases and currently has 7,952 active cases, with 543 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 429 new cases and currently has 2209 active cases, with 97 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 268 new cases and currently has 1329 active cases, with 116 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 137 new cases and currently has 838 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 71 new cases and currently has 787 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 228 new cases and has 1105 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 51 new cases and has 365 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 57 new cases and has 420 active cases with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 181 new cases and has 1088 active cases with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 11 new cases and currently has 236 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 489 new cases, Udhampur 128 , Rajouri 111, Doda 48, Kathua 58, Kishtwar 21, Samba 77, Poonch 32, Ramban 17 and Reasi 43.

