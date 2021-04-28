Biggest Covid surge this year; 3164 cases in J&K

25 deaths reported including 13 in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest Covid surge so far on Tuesday reporting 3164 positive cases and 25 deaths.

Thirteen deaths were reported in Jammu, three in Srinagar, two in Budgam and Kupwara and one each in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Rajouri and Poonch.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2134 from Kashmir Division and 1030 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1144 and 489.

The bulletin said that 1457 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 656 from Jammu Division and 801 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,2283 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1144 new cases and currently has 6,872 active cases, with 449 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 197 new cases and currently has 1741 active cases, with 107 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 174 new cases and currently has 1019 active cases, with 71 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 70 new cases and currently has 673 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 97 new cases and currently has 662 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 143 new cases and has 808 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 123 new cases and has 304 active cases, with 38 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 66 new cases and has 374 active cases with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 90 new cases and has 807 active cases with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 30 new cases and currently has 176 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 489 new cases, Udhampur 65 , Rajouri 68, Doda 41, Kathua 100, Kishtwar 30, Samba 98, Poonch 39, Ramban 40 and Reasi 60.

