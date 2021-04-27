Govt orders teaching, non-teaching staff to work from home

Srinagar:The government on Tuesday said that teaching and non-teaching staff was not required for any educational establishment in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Top officials of the State Executive Committee informed that the teaching and non-teaching staff of all Schools, Colleges, Technical education and Skill development institutes was not required in-person.”

 

The official said that the staff shall work from home and the decision was taken in view of surge in COVID-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)

