KU to remain closed till Wed, postpones exams till May 2

Srinagar: University of Kashmir has postponed all its offline PG and UG examinations till May 2, 2021, in view of the prevailing circumstances even as it decided that the main campus shall continue to remain closed up to and including Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

The decisions to this effect were taken after detailed deliberations over the prevailing circumstances at a high-level meeting of the varsity’s advisory committee, chaired in online mode by Prof Neelofar Khan.

The meeting however decided that online classes, as already notified, shall continue to be held by the teaching departments.

The meeting, among others, was attended by top KU functionaries including Dean Academics Prof Shabir A Bhat, Dean Colleges Prof GM Sangmi, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Dean Behavioural Sciences and Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah, in-charge Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Naeem Qadri, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor Dr Tanveer A Shah and Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq A Zarri.

