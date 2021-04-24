Shopian stands calm amid Covid fury

‘70 percent population in age group 60 and 45 vaccinated’

Shopian: As the Covid-19 second wave tightened its grip in Kashmir, Shopian is the calmest district as far as number of new cases, active positives and mortality rate is concerned.

But health experts say that any violation of SOPs or avoiding vaccination can be ‘disastrous’ as the health infrastructure is inadequate in the district.

According to a senior health official, all hospitals in Shopian have capacity to handle only 50 patients in need of oxygen support. Besides, they lack oxygen support kits and ICUs.

Dr Muhammad Yousuf, a senior doctor posted in the district who was also a frontline doctor during hepatitis epidemic a few years ago told Kashmir Reader that number of fresh cases have declined after Covid vaccination.

“We have vaccinated over 70 percent of the population under the age group of above 60 and 45 which is bearing fruits as the district is witnessing lowest cases compared to the rest of Kashmir,” he said.

Since the outbreak of the infection in Kashmir last year in March, a total of 2,811 people in Shopian were infected with 40 fatalities. Currently the district has 129 active cases. The above figures are lowest among the 10 Kashmir districts.

Chief medical officer Shopian Dr Ramesh Bhatt said that authorities are conducting around 500 tests daily. “We received no such patient whom we had to refer to Srinagar or any other hospital. But let me inform the people of the district that any leniency in following SOPs or wearing masks may cost us heavily. People should come out for vaccination and follow SOPs,” he said.

