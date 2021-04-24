J&K records 1937 Covid cases, 19 fatalities

Srinagar: Nineteen deaths and 1937 cases of fresh Covid positive were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Seven deaths were reported in Jammu and two each deaths were reported in Srinagar, Budgam, Udhampur, one each in Kulgam, Shopian, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch and Reasi .

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1091 from Kashmir Division and 846 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 501 and 525.

The bulletin said that 1019 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 482 from Jammu Division and 537 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,6993 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 501 new cases and currently has 5,264 active cases, with 322 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 118 new cases and currently has 1435 active cases, with 90 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 156 new cases and currently has 756 active cases, with 48 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 55 new cases and currently has 489 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 59 new cases and currently has 387 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 75 new cases and has 494 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 14 new cases and has 169 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 40 new cases and has 258 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 61 new cases and has 494 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 12 new cases and currently has 135 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 525 new cases, Udhampur 72 , Rajouri 45, Doda 13, Kathua 33 , Kishtwar 3, Samba 25, Poonch 30, Ramban 22 and Reasi 78.

