Senior BJP leader in Rajouri who returned from Kumbh Mela dies

Jammu: Days after returning from Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand, senior BJP leader and former member of the erstwhile Legislative Assembly of J&K state, Thakur Puran Singh died in Rajouri on Thursday.

Following Singh’s death, “suspected to be due to covid-19”, the administration in Rajouri has ordered his cremation strictly as per the health department’s protocol for SARS-CoV-2 virus casualties.

Manzoor Ahmed Naik, BJP Youth Wing Spokesperson J&K said that Thakur Puran Singh, a resident of Kewal Koteranka, had returned from Kumbh Mela recently.

He was under treatment at a hospital and died today, he said.

“For smooth conduct of cremation of suspected COVID-19 positive case, resident of Kewal, Koteranka as per SOPs, who was under treatment and expired today on 22.4.2021, it is hereby ordered that body shall directly be taken to the Cremation Ground, Kewal Tehsil Koteranka, District Rajouri,” reads an order by Additional District Magistrate Rajouri.

“Block Medical Officer Kandi shall deploy ambulance, if required, as per SOP and also make all necessary arrangements alongwith deployment of staff with PPE Kits and other precautionary measures as per COVID-19 protocol,” the order said.

BMO Kandi and Tehsildar Koteranka have been asked remain in contact with the attendant of the deceased.

“Only four persons (relatives) with the PPE Kits and other required gadgets as per SOP shall be allowed to join the cremation process.

If relatives are not available or opt not to join the cremation process, trained officials of the Health Department with proper PPE Kits and other required gadgets shall complete the process,” the order added. GNS

