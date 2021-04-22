Covid surge continues with 2,200 cases, 13 deaths

Srinagar, Jammu districts top the list of fresh cases

Srinagar: More than 2,200 Covid positive cases along with 13 deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the highest ever daily count this year.

Seven deaths were reported in Jammu district, two in Srinagar, one each in Pulwama, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1299 from Kashmir Division and 905 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 612 and 461.

The bulletin said that 733 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 254 from Jammu Division and 479 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,4928 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 612 new cases and currently has 4,833 active cases, with 257 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 232 new cases and currently has 1258 active cases, with 102 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 102 new cases and currently has 622 active cases, with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 64 new cases and currently has 393 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 65 new cases and currently has 309 active cases, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 61 new cases and has 375 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 14 new cases and has 179 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 32 new cases and has 225 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 109 new cases and has 417 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 101 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 461 new cases, Udhampur 52 , Rajouri 41, Doda 8, Kathua 127 , Kishtwar 4, Samba 51, Poonch 12, Ramban 16 and Reasi 133.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print