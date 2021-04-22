BGSBU Rajouri suspended in-person academic activities till May 15

Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has suspended all in-person academic activities in the varsity till May 15.

As per a circular by Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs, the decision has been taken in view of sharply escalating COVID-19 pandemic and in pursuance to Government advisory.

“All offline classes and in-person academic activities will remain suspended until May 15, 2021,” reads the circular.

The Guidelines for conducting online classes will be strictly in accordance with the notification issued by the Dean Academic Affairs vide Communication (No. BGSBU DAA / 20/ 273 dated 14.08.2020) and the same is available on the University Website for ready reference and compliance, the circular reads further.

“All standard SOPs and protocol in vogue for prevention and safeguard against spread of COVID-19 pandemic as communicated from time to time should be strictly adhered to.”

