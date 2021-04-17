Rains continue to lash Valley

Srinagar: While the weatherman predicted “erratic” weather across J&K till this weekend, intermittent rains continued to lash parts of Kashmir on Friday.

Earlier, the meteorological Centre (MeT) had predicted wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir between April 14 to 16. While as later, the department extended the prediction till this weekend up to 18th April, Sunday. It has also issued “Yellow warning” for isolated thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at the rate of 30-40kmph across J&K till April 17.

The weather, however, is expected to improve after Sunday afternoon for a period of two days. Following which, as per officials, there will be another wet spell across J&K between April 21 and 22.

Over the past few days, Kashmir has been witnessing rainfall over the plains and light snowfall over its higher reaches. With no letup in wet spell, rainfall in a staggered manner continued to be received across parts of the valley on Friday.

As per weather officials, Srinagar recorded over one mm of rainfall with Qazigund recording the same amount of rainfall till Friday evening. Pahalgam in south Kashmir received major rainfall of 0.3 mm and Kupwara received over 5.4 mm of rainfall till the evening of Friday, said the officials. However, they said, there was no rainfall in Kokernag.

Gulmarg till Friday evening, received major rainfall over 8.0 mm of rainfall, officials said.

The widespread rainfall, however, led to the slight increase in minimum temperatures across Kashmir valley on Friday. The weather officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.0 degree Celsius, up from 7.8 degree Celsius on the previous night while Qazigund recorded a low of 7.4 degree Celsius, up from 6.2 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Pahalgam, officials said, recorded a low of 3.4 degree Celsius, against 2.9 degree Celsius recorded a night before. Kokernag recorded a low of 6.0 degree Celsius, against 5.5 degree Celsius on the previous night, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded the lowest temperature of 1.0 degree Celsius, up from 0.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.3 degree Celsius, against 6.6 degree Celsius of the previous night, said the officials.

Meanwhile, the traffic on Srinagar to Jammu National Highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu today. The traffic authorities said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Saturday while adding that the Traffic Control Unit(TCU) Srinagar shall communicate with Traffic Control Unit(TCU) Ramban before releasing the traffic.

For Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s), the department said that the vehicles shall be allowed from Zig(Qazigund) between 7 AM in the morning till 12 PM towards Jammu as no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For High Motor Vehicles(HMV’s), “Only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu,” they added.

