MeT predicts wet weather from today

No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today
Srinagar: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Tuesday predicted scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir from today.
A statement by the meteorological office said that there is possibility of scattered rains today while widespread rains have been predicted from April 15 to 17. On April 18, there is a forecast of scattered rains and isolated showers on April 19, the statement said.
It has also issued ‘yellow warning for “isolated thunder/lightning with gusty wind 30- 40-kmph” for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions from April 14 to 17. There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched), amber –government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.
Meanwhile, Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain closed on Wednesday for weekly maintenance and repair work, traffic police said on Tuesday.
“No traffic shall be allowed from either direction between Udhampur and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the repair work,” it said.