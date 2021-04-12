Five deaths in Kashmir, 915 new cases in J&K

Srinagar reports 362 new cases, Baramulla 111, Jammu 192

Srinagar: There was little respite from the daily onslaught of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as 915 fresh ones were reported, along with deaths of five infected patients, a day after the daily Covid tally breached for the first time the one-thousand mark in J&K.

Three deaths were reported from Srinagar district and one each from Budgam and Anantnag districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 627 from Kashmir Division and 288 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 362 of them.

The official bulletin said that 330 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 57 from Jammu Division and 273 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 7,335 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 362 new cases and currently has 2,709 active cases, with 158 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 111 new cases and currently has 837 active cases, with 73 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 27 new cases and currently has 382 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Pulwama reported 15 new cases and currently has 175 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 36 new cases and currently has 190 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 25 new cases and has 197 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 12 new cases and has 127 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 80 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 15 new cases and has 235 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 14 new cases and currently has 71 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 192 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 4, Doda 8, Kathua 11, Kishtwar 0, Samba 11, Poonch 8, Ramban 3 and Reasi 48.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print