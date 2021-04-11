Shopian Encounter: Three militants killed, 02 Army solidiers injured, 01 AK-47 and 01 pistol recovered, operation over

Srinagar: Three militants were killed while as two army troopers were injured in an overnight encounter in Hadipura area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told GNS that all the three militants have been killed in an overnight encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Joint forces made sincere efforts including family members to young militant for surrender. However other militants didn’t allowed him to surrender, IGP added.

Offcial sources told that two army soldiers were also injured and was shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipura.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

