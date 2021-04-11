Rs. 2200 fine recovered from erring shopkeepers at Shopian

SHOPIAN: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, a joint team of Food Safety and Legal Metrology departments today conducted an inspection of various markets of the district.
The inspection was carried out under the supervision of Food Safety Officer, Shopian, Firdous Ahmed Pandit and the team recovered an amount of Rs. 2200 as fine from the erring Shopkeepers of the various markets of Shopian.
On the occasion, 4 milk samples were also lifted from the milk suppliers of the markets to ascertain the quality.
