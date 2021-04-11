Ramadan arrangements reviewed at Bla

BARAMULLA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting with the officers of various departments to discuss various arrangements for smooth celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

On the occasion, a threadbare discussion with regard to various necessities was held wherein the DC emphasized upon the concerned officers to ensure that every arrangement is made well in advance so that people may not face any inconvenience.

DC also directed the concerned authorities for ensuring the availability of all requisite and essential commodities to the people on prescribed rates during the holy month. He stressed upon the officers to work in a coordinated and synergized manner in this regard.

The DC directed the PDD authorities to adjust the curtailment schedule so that the consumers get adequate power supply especially at the Sehri and Iftar time. He also directed them to repair all defunct street lights, damaged poles and transformers, wherever required before the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, PHE officers were directed to provide uninterrupted water supply and arrange water tankers to the areas that are facing water shortage so that people may not face a water crisis.

He further directed the authorities of FCS&CA department to keep available essential commodities for the general public and asked for effective monitoring of public distribution mechanisms in the district. He also asked Municipal authorities to intensify sanitation drives and ensure cleanliness in and around the Mosques and shrines.

Moreover, the DC directed the concerned departments to intensify market inspections to keep check on overcharging besides regulating the rates and quality of commodities, especially for mutton and poultry.

He also urged the people to follow all the requisite SOPs and guidelines more especially using face masks and maintaining social distancing in the wake of upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

