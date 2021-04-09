Tral Encounter: One more militant killed, toll reaches to 02,operation on

Srinagar: One more militant has been killed taking toll to two in an ongoing encounter at Naibugh area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Friday.

Official sources told GNS, that one more militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tral.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print