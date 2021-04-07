LPG cylinder bursts inside house in Nawa Kadal, 5 injured

SRINAGAR: Five persons have been injured, including locals trying to douse the fire, after an LPG cylinder burst inside a rented accommodation at Tarbal Nawa Kadal, where non-local labourers were residing, on Tuesday.

The blast caused a fire that engulfed the house. Fire services with the help of locals brought the fire under control.

Three of the persons who have been injured by the gas cylinder blast were identified as Mohammad Anus Wani, Muzaffar Ahmad Mattoo, and Javid Ahmad Mattoo.

Locals told Kashmir Reader that the fire started at about 10:00 AM and was brought under control by 11:15 AM.

Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a resident of Tarbal, told Kashmir Reader that five persons sustained injuries when they were trying to douse the flames.

“All the five persons have been shifted to the SMHS Hospital for treatment. The houses where the fire incident took place belonged to Mehraj-din Mattoo and Ghulam- din Mattoo,” he said.

Bhat said that the rooms in the three-storey building were given on rent as accommodation for non-local labourers. The rooftop of the building was gutted in the fire, he said.

“The rooftop of my house has also been partially damaged after the fire spread to my house and also due to the heavy pressure of the water sprayed,” he added.

Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services Department, Bashir Ahmad Shah, told Kashmir Reader that five persons have received injuries after the LPG cylinder blast.

“Fire vehicles were rushed to the spot immediately. Only the rooftop of the house was gutted in the fire. The rooftop of another house suffered minor damage in the fire incident,” he said.

