Indoor sports activities suspended temporarily in view of surge in Covid cases

Jammu: The administration on Tuesday ordered a temporary suspension of indoor sports activities in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks.

An order issued by Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar, stated it was likely for young sportspersons to get infected as chances of transmission of the virus while playing close contact sports has increased due to the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“It is hereby ordered that all close-contact sports like boxing, wrestling, judo karate, kabbadi, kho-kho, thanga-ta, taekwondo, wushu and many other sports of similar character shall remain temporarily suspended till further orders,” it said.

The order, however, stated that other sports activities could be conducted following necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had already ordered closure of all schools for students up to class 9 for two weeks and for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 for a week from April 5, besides restricting the social gathering to 200 people with strict adherence to SOPs and guidelines. PTI

