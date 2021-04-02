Family seeks help to trace missing man

Pampore: The family members of a 58-year-old missing man who has been missing for the past few days on Friday appealed to the general public and police to help tracing him.
According to the family, Manzoor Ahmad Wani son of late Gh.Nabi Wani resident of Drangbal Pampore at present Chanapora Srinagar is missing since March 31 last month.
Family members said that he left home for market at 11 am on 31st march since then he did not return home.
We called our relatives but could not find him. The family said
They said if anybody has any information about him may inform the family on the following number 7006651167
