Srinagar: A policeman was injured when militants attacked residence of a BJP member’s in Aribagh in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Thursday.

The BJP member, Anwar Khan, was not at his residence when the militants carried out the attack, said a police officer.

“In the attack, a policeman, Rameez Raja, was injured and he has been shifted to SMHS hospital,” the police officer said.

He said that a case has been registered and further details would be shared later. (GNS)

