Ten KAS officers transferred

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfer of ten KAS officers in the interest of administration.

According to an order, Asif Hamid Khan (KAS), Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal (Srinagar Bench).

Rohit Khajuria (KAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Babila Rakwal (KAS), Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) relieving Alok Kurnar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department of the additional charge of the post.

Rachna Sharrna (KAS), Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu.

Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma (KAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and llrban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Jammu.

Shafqat Iqbal (KAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.

O.P. Bhagat (KAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, against an available vacancy, reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal (KAS), Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, J&K, on deputation basis.

Tilak Raj Sharma (KAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba.

Rakesh Magotra (KAS), Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print