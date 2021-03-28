309 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 309 fresh covid-19 cases, the most in a day so far this year, to take the overall tally of the infections to 129993, officials said on Sunday. Also, four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, highest so far this year, taking the fatality count 1989—735 in Jammu and 1254 in Kashmir.

While it is for the first time that the single day cases breached 300-mark in a single day, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed more than 100 cases every day in last 13 consecutive days. In all, 2259 cases were added to the tally in these thirteen days, they said.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 246 were reported in Kashmir Valley and 63 in Jammu division.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print