Mehbooba’s verification report sent to Passport office, says police; not received, says Passport office

Confused HC lists matter on March 29 to find out ‘actual position’

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday listed Mehbooba Mufti’s plea seeking her passport on 29th March to find out the actual position whether the verification report taken by the police department had been forwarded to the Passport office or not.

The Additional Director General of Police, CID, through his counsel on Tuesday informed the court that the verification with regard to Mufti for issuance of her passport had been completed and submitted to the Passport office, but the counsel appearing for the Passport office submitted before the court that the report was yet to be received by the office.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey after hearing both the parties said, “In view of these submissions made by the counsels, it is imperative to keep the hearing of the case on March 29 in order to find out the actual position about the verification part of the petitioner.”

Earlier, the court had directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Regional Passport Office to respond to Mehbooba Mufti’s plea within two weeks.

Mufti in her plea has stated that the government authorities left her with no option but to turn to court for redress of her grievances and for enforcement of her fundamental right.

The plea stated that the passport which was issued in favour of her was valid till 31st May, 2019, after which she applied before the Regional Passport Office, Srinagar, for it again.

“The application for the same came to be recorded on 11 December, 2020, while all the required procedures were completed timely,” the plea states.

The plea also states that after the completion of all the required formalities, the Regional Passport Officer sought police verification from the CID and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

“After more than one month, the petitioner submitted a representation to the SSP, Srinagar, asking him to submit her report to Regional Passport Office within the mandate of law, which requires police to carry out verification within 21 days,” the plea mentions.

Despite representations, Mufti says in her plea, the SSP, Srinagar, had still not forwarded the verification report for unknown reasons, causing a delay in issuance of her passport.

Mufti submitted that she has a right to hold a passport in terms of the mandate of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

“The delay occasioned in issuing the passport and thereto putting a restraint on travelling abroad is not only illegal but defeats and violates the mandate of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution,” Mufti says in her plea.

She pleaded that the respondents be directed to issue her passport without any delay.

