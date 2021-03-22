PCCF urges all to join Forest department in restoration of forests, increase tree, forest cover

International Day of Forests

SRINAGAR: To mark the International day of Forests, celebrated every year on 21st March, the J&K Forest Department Sunday organized a programme here at BSF frontier headquarter campus Humhama.

On the occasion, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests(PCCF), Dr Mohit Gera was the Chief Guest while, Chief Wild Life Warden, S K Gupta, Chief Conservator of Forest Kashmir, Farooq Gillani and Inspector General of BSF were present.

This year the theme of International Day of forests is ‘Forest Restoration: A path to recovery and well being’.

And this year, the Forest Department has set a target of planting 10 million plants across Jammu and Kashmir by March 31, 2021 under “Green J&K “drive.

The programme started with ceremonial plantation of Conifer seedlings by the dignitaries in the campus.

Later, a brief function was held in the Hangul Auditorium of BSF Frontier.

Speaking on the occasion, PCCF, Dr Mohit Gera urged one and all to join the Forest department in restoration of forests and increasing tree and forest cover through “Green Jammu and Kashmir” drive. He said International day of Forests offers an opportunity to raise an awareness on the benefits of forests and the role they play in providing ecological security and environmental sustainability.

He further said that the Forest Department is striving hard to rehabilitate the degraded forests of J&K by planting 10 million plants under the Green J&K Drive by the end of the current planting season of spring 2021. Besides, a special effort is being made to conserve Chinar the State tree of Jammu & Kashmir by planting about 14 thousand saplings upto end of this month.

Chief Wild Life Warden, S K Gupta in his address threw light on conservation of biodiversity and wildlife. He said Wildlife conservation refers to the practice of protecting wild species and their habitats in order to maintain healthy wildlife species or populations and to restore, protect or enhance natural ecosystems.

He also highlighted the various initiatives of the Wildlife protection Department undertaken for habitat improvement, training in Wildlife and management of wildlife protected areas.

Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, Farooq Gillani also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements made by the Forest department in preservation of forests and increasing forest cover particularly in deforested places. He instructed the DFOs to complete the approved targets of plantation and other developmental activities within stipulated time.

On the occasion, a short film on importance and conservation of forests was presented.

Among others, Conservators of Forests of Kashmir region, Regional heads of allied departments, DFO Urban Forestry, Srinagar and Chairman Society for Conservation of Lakes and Environment NGO, Nazir be Nazir besides, other senior officers of BSF as well as Forest department of Kashmir region also participated in the function.

