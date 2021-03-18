Muzaffar Baig returns to ‘roots’ after 2 decades, PC’s prospects blossom

Srinagar: Setting an example of returning to roots, veteran politician and former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Wednesday rejoined the Peoples Conference after a break of over two decades.

Baig, who started his political career in 1996 and served as the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) before joining Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the late nineties. Today, he returned to the party in presence of its chief Sajad Gani Lone and Vice- chairman Abdul Gani Vakil, among other senior leaders including Raja Aijaz Ali, Abid Ansari, Irfan Panditpuri, and Bashir Ahmad Dar at Baig’s residence in Srinagar.

“Baig Sahab has started his political career with Peoples Conference,” Sajad Lone told reporters in Srinagar.

Considered as the founder member of PDP, Baig lately bid adieu to the party after disagreements over the seat-sharing agreement in the District Development Council polls, which were held in December last year.

Baig’s joining of PC will serve as a major boost for the party in the entire Kashmir valley and especially in morth Kashmir due to his prominence and influence over the local people. Besides representing Baramulla assembly twice, Baig has also held the position of Law Minister and Parliamentary Affairs minister in the erstwhile state cabinet. He was elected as the Member of Parliament in 2014.

After Baig joined the party, Sajad Lone tweeted: ’’Visited the residence of Muzaffar Beigh Sahib. It is sheer pleasure to converse with him. I was six years old when I first met Beigh Sahib. I very humbly requested him to again be part of @JKPC, the party where he started his career from. Pure nostalgia.”

