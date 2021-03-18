Daily Covid tally jumps to 126

Srinagar: A resident of Anantnag died of Covid while 126 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 106 from Kashmir and 20 from Jammu division.

It also said that 90 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 10 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1008 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 62 new cases and currently has 492 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 23 new cases and currently has 93 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 59 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported zero new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 21 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 8 new cases, has 20 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new cases and has 10 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new cases and has 14 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new case and has 15 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 4 new cases and currently has 18 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 15 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 4, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

