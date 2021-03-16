Three masked men loot Rs 3.5 lakh from Grameen Bank in Mujgund Srinagar

Srinagar: Three masked men on Tuesday afternoon robbed a bank in Mujgund area in the outskirts of Srinagar and decamped with cash amount of around 3.5 lakh.

Sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that three masked men broke into Grameen Bank Mujgund branch and looted a cash amount of Rs 350000 from the bank.

They said that as soon as the incident was reported to police, a police team from Parimpora police station reached the spot to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, an official said that the a police team is on the post and were ascertaining the facts about the bank robbery. He said that further details will be shared later—(KNO)

