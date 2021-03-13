South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print