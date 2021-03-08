More than 100 new cases, Srinagar resident dies

Srinagar: A resident of Srinagar was the one Covid-related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Sunday evening, the official Covid bulletin said.

It said that 112 new positive cases were reported during this period, 19 from Jammu division and 93 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 101 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 26 from Jammu Division and 75 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 892 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 new cases and currently has 410 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 19 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 12 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 8 new cases and currently has 15 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 9 new cases, has 41 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 18 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 21 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 20 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 15 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

