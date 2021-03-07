Islamia Colleges to remain closed for 5 days after 2 faculty members test positive

Srinagar: Islamia College of science has ordered closure of the institution for five days after two faculty members tested positive for covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

“In view of the two faculty members reporting covid-19 positive, College will remain closed for the students from March 8th to 13th. During this period all UG and PG classes will be conducted in online mode only through LMS,” reads an order issued by the institution, a copy of which lies with GNS. “normal offline classwork will start from 15 March onwards.”

