Operation of 36 erring medical stores suspended in Jammu division

JAMMU: Drugs Control Organisation has suspended operations of 36 Retail Sale Establishments across Jammu Province for violation of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

As per DCO, surprise inspections of Retail Sale Outlets particularly, situated in far flung/remote areas were carried out by the concerned Drugs Control Officers under the supervision of respective Assistant Drugs Controller in Jammu Province under the overall the authority of State Drugs Controller, Lotika Khajuria to ensure availability of quality drugs to the end users.

The operation of 6 units were disallowed in Jammu, 6 in Samba, 2 in Kathua, 6 in Kishtwar, 4 in Udhampur and 12 in Ramban district.

The reasons for suspension ranged from Non maintenance of Sales records, Impersonation, Unhygienic/Insanitary Conditions, Improper storage conditions etc. The Licenses were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within stipulated period of time.

Statutory Drug samples of more than 450 drug formulations viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc were also lifted from private firms particularly situated in far flung areas and government institutions for determination of strength and purity.

These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories located within the State for framing legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters.

During the said drive, 2 unlicensed establishments were found in operations in Marheen Tehsil of Kathua district, action against the defaulters was initiated on spot. Action under relevant provisions of the Act has been initiated against the culprits.

Stocks of Drugs worth Rs 9191 that were found to be contravening the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act have also been confiscated from the supply chain by the Regulatory Officers of the organization under the relevant provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

The State Drug Controller has said that the Department shall initiate severe punitive actions against such pharmacies who indulge in any unfair/unethical trade practices.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print