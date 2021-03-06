IED blast in Pulwama creates panic

Anantnag: An IED blast created panic and inflicted damage to a shop, Friday afternoon, here in Dangerpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

No one was injured in the blast and there was no loss of life, a police source said.

The incident took place at about 5:00 PM Friday afternoon along the Circular Road, on the periphery of main town Pulwama.

“The IED was planted inside or just on the shutter of a closed shop in Dangerpora,” a police source said, adding that while normally there are forces personnel deployed in the area but no one was near this particular shop.

“The blast inflicted substantial damage to the shutter and wall of the shop. But fortunately there was no loss of life or injury inflicted to anyone,” the police source said.

Following the blast, a contingent of government forces reached the area to take stock of the situation. The area was also briefly cordoned off.

“A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up into the matter,” the police source told Kashmir Reader.

This was the third such blast in south Kashmir in over a month’s time. On January 27, four army men were injured in an IED blast, planted in a school building, here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

One of the army men succumbed to his injuries later. On February 16 an IED planted along old NH in Bijbehara area created panic across the area as it damaged several vehicles and shops.

Fortunately no one was injured in the Bijbehara IED blast. The government forces have been regularly cracking down on the militant set-up and at many places across south Kashmir, IED-making material has been retrieved in recent months.

Besides, there have also been reports of militants getting “sticky bombs” earlier used in Afghanistan. The bombs are small with magnetic devices attached to them and can inflict heavy damage when detonated.

