None of Shopian’s 7 tehsils have a social welfare office

Shopian: In a district with about three lakh population, none of the seven Tehsils have functional social welfare offices, even though the authorities are paying rents for the buildings of these offices.

Despite official recommendations for creation of at least four such Tehsil-level social welfare offices, posts and infrastructure, the government never took pains that would have provided some help to the people, particularly to economically backward or physically challenged persons.

Muhammad Rajab, an elderly pensioner from Zainpora area of Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that every month or week, he is forced to reach the social welfare office in Shopian town after travelling over 20 kilometers in a cab and two kilometers on foot, for any official signature. “In return, I get lesser government monetary assistance than what I spend on the travel,” he said.

Mubashir Ahmad, a resident of Chitragam Tehsil, told Kashmir Reader that since he has his business in the main town, early morning many people come to his home and they give him different documents and papers to get them attested or approved by the officials at district headquarters, as many of them either cannot afford the travel expenses or because they are physically challenged.

He laments that in the year 2013, a government order was issued for establishment of a Tehsil social welfare office in his village, but since then the authorities are only paying rent for a private accommodation whose doors are always closed. “A few employees worked at this office for some months but later locks were put on the doors,” he said.

According to locals, even at Zainpora, which is a sub-district headquarters, no Tehsil-level social welfare office is functional. The the area is 25 to 35 kilometers away from the district headquarters. Similar is the case with Keller Tehsil, an area which is the most economically, socially and educationally backward and needs urgent assistance from the social welfare department.

District Social Welfare Officer Shopian, Muhammad Shafayat admitted that there is need of establishment of at least four such Tehsil social welfare offices. “Posts and infrastructure should be created for such tehsil offices, otherwise it won’t work,” he said.

He added that his office has conveyed to higher-ups about the need for these offices several times, but as of now nothing has been done. “I hope that the authorities will look into this matter to solve the problems faced by people,” he said.

