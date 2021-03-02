50% of active cases in Kashmir in Srinagar

Anantnag: More than 50 percent of the active cases of Covid-19 in Kashmir division are in Srinagar district, where the recovery rate is also the lowest among the 10 districts in Kashmir division.

As on February 28, the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the ten districts of the valley stands at 74,448, of which 72,600 have already recovered and 1,232 persons have died.

“This is a recovery rate of around 97.5 per cent,” an official privy to the data told Kashmir Reader. “The mortality rate is 1.6 percent and the active cases stand at only 616 in Kashmir.”

The number of active cases has gone down considerably. On December 23 last year, Kashmir Reader had reported the active positive cases to be 1,879, at 2.7 percent of the overall cases, in Kashmir.

“The active cases now stand at only 0.82 percent of the total number of cases, which is a considerable decrease,” the official said.

The worry, however, continues to be Srinagar district, which currently hosts more than 50 percent of the active cases. Out of the 616 active cases in Kashmir division, 344 are in Srinagar district.

“Obviously, the recovery rate in this district is lower than the other districts. Srinagar has a recovery rate of 97 percent, while the second lowest is Kulgam district at 97.3 percent,” the official said.

Other districts, the data shows, are doing much better than Srinagar. The highest recovery rate has been witnessed in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir at 98.6 percent, which is a whole notch ahead of the average 97.5 percent.

“Besides, in Ganderbal, only 14 people remain active, which is lowest across the Kashmir division,” the official said.

Srinagar district meanwhile is also way ahead on the mortality rate. The district has witnessed around 461 deaths due to Covid-19 at a mortality rate of 1.7 percent.

“The overall mortality rate is 1.6 percent,” the official said, adding that Srinagar district being most populous of the ten districts in Kashmir division does not lessen the gravity of the situation.

The official argued that Anantnag and Baramulla districts have more or less the same population as Srinagar. “But those two districts are doing much better than Srinagar,” the official said.

Anantnag has a recovery rate of 97.5 percent with only 36 people active for the virus as of now.

