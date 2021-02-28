EJAC expresses concern on shortageof staff, facilities in schools

Srinagar: Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) has welcomed the decision of the JK administration regarding the opening of educational institutions for offline classes, however has expressed deep concern over the shortage of teachers, headmasters, principles and all kinds of staff in various government schools operating in JK.

In a statement EJAC President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that Right to Education is the fundamental right of the children and that it should be delivered to them in the best possible manner. He said that children of JK have suffered a lot especially on the educational front over the past few years and they also deserve the best facilities at par with other children of the country.

Shabnam said that even though the administration has issued orders for opening of schools which is a welcome step, it should also ensure the availability of sufficient staff in these schools. He said that the majority of the schools have a dearth of teachers, headmasters, lecturers and principles which affect the work culture of the schools. He also highlighted the lack of other basic facilities such as proper seating arrangement, toilets, drinking water, in most of the government schools.

Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam urged the government to take necessary steps in this regard so that the children of JK will get the much deserved educational facilities.

